* Indore mandi closed today due to Maha Shivratri festival. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries against poor availability's. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery Closed 36,500-41,250 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed 37,000-41,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 40,750 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils 42,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 41,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 40,500 General Foods 41,200 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 42,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 41,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 39,750 Lakhmi Solvex 42,000 Mahakali 41,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 41,600 Prestige Foods 41,250 Premier proteins -- Rama 41,000 Ruchi 41,200 Vippy 40,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,100-64,200 63,600-63,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,400-64,500 63,900-64,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,000-68,100 67,400-67,500 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,200-68,300 67,600-67,700 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1190-1280 1180-1270 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1290 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,900-35,950 35,200-35,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 36,000-36,050 35,300-35,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship