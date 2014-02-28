* Soyvean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on poor arrivals. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 38,000-41,250 36,500-41,250 (Auction prices) Market delivery 38,500-41,500 37,000-41,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 200 38,000-41,250 38,500-41,500 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 40,750 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 40,500 General Foods 41,200 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 41,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 41,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 40,000 Kriti Industries 39,750 Lakhmi Solvex 41,750 Mahakali 41,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 41,600 Prestige Foods 41,250 Premier proteins -- Rama 41,000 Ruchi 41,200 Vippy 40,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,000-64,100 64,000-64,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 64,300-64,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,700-67,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,900-68,000 67,900-68,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1190-1280 1190-1280 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1290 1290 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,900-35,950 35,900-35,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 36,000-36,050 36,000-36,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship