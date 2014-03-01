*Indore mandi closed today due to Amavasya. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery Closed 38,000-41,250 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed 38,500-41,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 41,500 Bajrang Extractions 40,600 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 41,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 41,000 General Foods 41,700 Gujarat Ambuja 39,500 Indian Rubber 41,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 42,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 40,000 Kriti Industries 39,750 Lakhmi Solvex 42,000 Mahakali 41,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 42,000 Prestige Foods 41,500 Premier proteins 40,000 Rama 42,000 Ruchi 41,700 Vippy 41,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,100-65,200 64,500-64,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,400-65,500 64,800-64,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 67,900-68,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 68,100-68,200 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1190-1280 1190-1280 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1290 1290 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,350-36,400 35,900-35,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 36,450-36,500 36,000-36,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship