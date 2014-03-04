BRIEF-Fortune Financial Services (India) to consider merger of fortune integrated assets finance with co
* Says to consider merger of Fortune Integrated Assets Finance Limited with Fortune Financial Services
* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited arrivals. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 38,000-41,750 38,000-41,250 (Auction prices) Market delivery 38,500-42,000 38,500-41,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 300 38,000-41,750 38,500-42,000 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 41,750 Bajrang Extractions 41,350 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 42,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 41,000 General Foods 42,000 Gujarat Ambuja 40,500 Indian Rubber 42,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 42,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 41,000 Kriti Industries 40,250 Lakhmi Solvex 42,250 Mahakali 41,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 42,000 Prestige Foods 41,800 Premier proteins -- Rama 42,000 Ruchi 42,000 Vippy 41,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,500-65,600 65,600-65,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,800-65,900 65,900-66,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 69,100-69,200 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 69,300-69,400 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1290 1200-1290 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1300 1300 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,650-36,700 36,650-36,700 Spot ( 48% protein) 36,750-36,800 36,750-36,800 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
April 19 Information technology company Mindtree Ltd said consolidated net profit fell 27 percent in the fourth quarter hurt by a foreign exchange loss and fewer client additions.