* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 38,000-41,750 38,000-41,750 38,000-41,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 38,500-42,000 38,500-42,000 38,500-42,000 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 40,500-42,500 40,500-42,500 40,500-42,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 200 38,000-41,750 38,500-42,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,800-65,900 66,000-66,100 66,000-66,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,100-66,200 66,300-66,400 65,00-66,400 plant delivery# 69,500-69,600 69,700-69,800 69,700-69,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,900-70,000 69,900-70,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1290 1200-1290 1200-1290 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1300 1300 1300 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,850-36,900 36,850-36,900 36,850-36,900 Spot (48% protein) 36,950-37,000 36,950-37,000 36,950-37,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship