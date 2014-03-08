- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 38,000-41,900 38,000-41,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 38,500-42,000 38,500-42,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 220 38,000-41,900 38,500-42,000 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 42,250 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 43,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 41,750 General Foods 42,400 Gujarat Ambuja 41,000 Indian Rubber 42,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 43,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 41,000 Kriti Industries 41,000 Lakhmi Solvex 43,000 Mahakali 42,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 42,500 Prestige Foods 42,250 Premier proteins -- Rama 42,500 Ruchi 42,400 Vippy 42,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,100-66,200 66,500-66,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,400-66,500 66,800-66,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,200-70,300 70,200-70,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,400-70,500 70,400-70,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1290 1200-1290 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1300 1300 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 37,000-37,050 37,150-37,200 Spot ( 48% protein) 37,100-37,150 37,250-37,300 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship