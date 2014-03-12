* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 38,000-41,900 38,000-42,300
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 38,500-42,000 38,500-42,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 300 38,000-41,900 38,500-42,000
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 41,750
Bajrang Extractions 41,350
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 41,250
General Foods 42,000
Gujarat Ambuja 41,000
Indian Rubber 42,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 42,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 41,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 40,500
Kriti Industries 41,500
Lakhmi Solvex 42,250
Mahakali --
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 42,000
Prestige Foods 41,750
Premier proteins 41,000
Rama 42,000
Ruchi 42,000
Vippy 41,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,600-65,700 65,600-65,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,900-66,000 65,900-66,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,700-69,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,900-70,000 69,900-70,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1290 1200-1290
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1300 1300
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,450-36,500 36,650-36,700
Spot ( 48% protein) 36,550-36,600 36,750-36,800
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship