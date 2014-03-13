* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 38,000-42,300 38,000-42,300 38,000-41,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 38,500-42,500 38,500-42,500 38,500-42,000 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 40,500-42,500 40,500-42,500 40,500-42,250 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 280 38,000-42,300 38,500-42,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,100-65,200 65,100-65,200 65,600-65,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,400-65,500 65,400-65,500 65,900-66,000 plant delivery# 69,500-69,600 69,500-69,600 69,700-69,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,700-69,800 69,900-70,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1290 1200-1290 1200-1290 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1300 1300 1300 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,450-36,500 36,450-36,500 36,450-36,500 Spot (48% protein) 36,550-36,600 36,550-36,600 36,550-36,600 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship