* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 40,000-42,750 38,500-42,300 (Auction prices) Market delivery 40,250-43,000 38,750-42,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 120 40,000-42,750 40,250-43,000 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 40,750 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 42,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 41,250 General Foods 42,350 Gujarat Ambuja 40,500 Indian Rubber 41,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 42,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 41,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 40,500 Kriti Industries 41,750 Lakhmi Solvex 42,000 Mahakali -- Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 41,500 Prestige Foods 41,500 Premier proteins 41,000 Rama 42,000 Ruchi 42,350 Vippy 41,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,600-63,700 64,000-64,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,900-64,000 64,300-64,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,900-69,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 69,100-69,200 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1290 1200-1290 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1300 1300 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,150-36,200 36,200-36,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 36,250-36,300 36,300-36,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship