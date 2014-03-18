* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 40,000-42,750 38,500-42,300
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 40,250-43,000 38,750-42,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 120 40,000-42,750 40,250-43,000
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 40,750
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 42,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 41,250
General Foods 42,350
Gujarat Ambuja 40,500
Indian Rubber 41,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 42,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 41,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 40,500
Kriti Industries 41,750
Lakhmi Solvex 42,000
Mahakali --
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 41,500
Prestige Foods 41,500
Premier proteins 41,000
Rama 42,000
Ruchi 42,350
Vippy 41,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,600-63,700 64,000-64,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,900-64,000 64,300-64,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,900-69,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 69,100-69,200
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1290 1200-1290
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1300 1300
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,150-36,200 36,200-36,250
Spot ( 48% protein) 36,250-36,300 36,300-36,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship