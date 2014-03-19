* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices also opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 40,000-43,250 40,000-42,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 40,250-43,500 40,250-43,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 170 40,000-43,250 40,250-43,500 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 41,500 Bajrang Extractions 41,350 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 43,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 41,750 General Foods 43,000 Gujarat Ambuja 41,000 Indian Rubber 42,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 42,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 42,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 41,000 Kriti Industries 42,000 Lakhmi Solvex 42,250 Mahakali 42,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 42,000 Prestige Foods 42,000 Premier proteins 41,500 Rama 43,000 Ruchi 43,000 Vippy 41,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,100-64,200 63,600-63,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,400-64,500 63,900-64,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 68,400-68,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1290 1200-1290 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1300 1300 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,350-36,400 36,150-36,200 Spot ( 48% protein) 36,450-36,500 36,250-36,300 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship