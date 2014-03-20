* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices also opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 40,000-43,250 40,000-43,250 (Auction prices) Market delivery 40,250-43,500 40,250-43,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 200 40,000-43,250 40,250-43,500 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 41,000 Bajrang Extractions 41,350 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 43,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 42,000 General Foods 43,100 Gujarat Ambuja 41,000 Indian Rubber 42,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 42,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 42,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 41,000 Kriti Industries 42,500 Lakhmi Solvex 43,000 Mahakali 42,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 42,500 Prestige Foods 42,500 Premier proteins 41,750 Rama 42,500 Ruchi 43,100 Vippy 42,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,600-64,700 64,100-64,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,900-65,000 64,400-64,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,000-69,100 68,700-68,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,200-69,300 68,900-69,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1290 1200-1290 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1300 1300 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,650-36,700 36,350-36,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 36,750-36,800 36,450-36,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship