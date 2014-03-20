* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at
lower prices.
* Soy meal prices also opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 40,000-43,250 40,000-43,250
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 40,250-43,500 40,250-43,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 200 40,000-43,250 40,250-43,500
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 41,000
Bajrang Extractions 41,350
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 43,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 42,000
General Foods 43,100
Gujarat Ambuja 41,000
Indian Rubber 42,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 42,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 42,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 41,000
Kriti Industries 42,500
Lakhmi Solvex 43,000
Mahakali 42,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 42,500
Prestige Foods 42,500
Premier proteins 41,750
Rama 42,500
Ruchi 43,100
Vippy 42,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,600-64,700 64,100-64,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,900-65,000 64,400-64,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,000-69,100 68,700-68,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,200-69,300 68,900-69,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1290 1200-1290
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1300 1300
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,650-36,700 36,350-36,400
Spot ( 48% protein) 36,750-36,800 36,450-36,500
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship