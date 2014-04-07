- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 40,000-43,900 40,000-43,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 40,500-44,000 40,500-44,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 170 40,000-43,900 40,500-44,000 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 43,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 44,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 42,750 General Foods 44,000 Gujarat Ambuja 41,500 Indian Rubber 42,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 44,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 43,200 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 41,500 Kriti Industries 42,250 Lakhmi Solvex 44,000 Mahakali 43,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 42,800 Prestige Foods 43,000 Premier proteins 42,000 Rama 42,500 Ruchi 44,000 Vippy 43,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,400-64,500 64,400-64,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,700-64,800 64,700-64,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,400-68,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1270 1180-1270 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 37,850-37,900 37,850-37,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 37,950-38,000 37,950-38,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship