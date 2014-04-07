* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against better
selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 40,000-43,900 40,000-43,900 40,000-43,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 40,500-44,000 40,500-44,000 40,500-44,000
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 41,500-44,000 41,500-44,000 41,500-44,000
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 170
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 64,000-64,100 64,400-64,500 64,400-64,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 64,700-64,800 64,700-64,800
plant delivery# 67,700-67,800 68,200-68,300 68,200-68,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,900-68,000 68,400-68,500 68,400-68,500
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1270 1180-1270 1180-1270
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280 1280
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 37,850-37,900 37,850-37,900 37,850-37,900
Spot (48% protein) 37,950-38,000 37,950-38,000 37,950-38,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship