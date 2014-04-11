* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 40,000-43,500 40,000-43,500 40,000-43,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 40,500-43,750 40,500-43,750 40,500-43,250 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 42,000-44,200 42,000-44,200 42,000-44,200 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 350 40,000-43,500 40,500-43,750 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,100-63,200 63,100-63,200 63,100-63,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,400-63,500 63,400-63,500 63,400-63,500 plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,200-67,300 67,200-67,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,400-67,500 67,400-67,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1270 1180-1270 1180-1270 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 38,000-38,050 38,000-38,050 37,950-38,000 Spot (48% protein) 38,100-38,150 38,100-38,150 38,050-38,100 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship