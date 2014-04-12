* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on poor selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 40,000-43,500 40,000-43,500
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 40,500-43,750 40,500-43,750
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 350 40,000-43,500 40,500-43,750
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 42,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 44,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 42,750
General Foods 44,250
Gujarat Ambuja 42,000
Indian Rubber 42,600
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 43,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 43,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 42,000
Kriti Industries 42,500
Lakhmi Solvex 43,250
Mahakali 43,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 43,000
Prestige Foods 43,500
Premier proteins 42,500
Rama 42,500
Ruchi 44,250
Vippy 43,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,100-63,200 63,100-63,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,400-63,500 63,400-63,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,200-67,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,400-67,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1270 1180-1270
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 38,000-38,050 38,000-38,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 38,100-38,150 38,100-38,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship