Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- April 18 - Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened weak on better selling against poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying support. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 40,000-43,900 40,000-43,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 40,500-44,000 40,500-44,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 200 40,000-43,900 40,500-44,000 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 43,250 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 44,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 42,750 General Foods 44,400 Gujarat Ambuja 42,000 Indian Rubber 43,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 44,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 43,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 42,000 Kriti Industries 43,000 Lakhmi Solvex 44,000 Mahakali 43,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 43,500 Prestige Foods 43,750 Premier proteins 42,500 Rama 43,000 Ruchi 44,400 Vippy 43,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,000-64,100 64,200-64,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 64,500-64,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,000-68,100 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,400-68,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1270 1180-1270 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 38,550-38,600 38,550-38,600 Spot ( 48% protein) 38,650-38,700 38,650-38,700 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship