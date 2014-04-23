- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor arrivals. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling. - Soy meal prices also opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 41,000-44,400 40,000-43,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 41,500-44,500 40,500-44,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 270 41,000-44,400 41,500-44,500 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 44,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 44,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 43,500 General Foods 44,600 Gujarat Ambuja 43,000 Indian Rubber 43,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 44,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 43,000 Kriti Industries 44,000 Lakhmi Solvex 45,750 Mahakali 44,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 44,700 Prestige Foods 44,500 Premier proteins 43,500 Rama 44,000 Ruchi 44,600 Vippy 44,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,600-64,700 64,400-64,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,900-65,000 64,700-64,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,000-68,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,200-68,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1270 1180-1270 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 38,700-38,750 38,500-38,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 38,800-38,850 38,600-38,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship