- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor arrivals.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling.
- Soy meal prices also opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 41,000-44,400 40,000-43,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 41,500-44,500 40,500-44,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 270 41,000-44,400 41,500-44,500
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 44,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 44,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 43,500
General Foods 44,600
Gujarat Ambuja 43,000
Indian Rubber 43,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 44,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 43,000
Kriti Industries 44,000
Lakhmi Solvex 45,750
Mahakali 44,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 44,700
Prestige Foods 44,500
Premier proteins 43,500
Rama 44,000
Ruchi 44,600
Vippy 44,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,600-64,700 64,400-64,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,900-65,000 64,700-64,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,000-68,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,200-68,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1270 1180-1270
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1280 1280
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 38,700-38,750 38,500-38,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 38,800-38,850 38,600-38,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship