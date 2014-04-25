- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor arrivals.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling.
- Soy meal prices also opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 42,000-44,900 41,000-44,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 42,500-45,000 41,500-44,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 170 42,000-44,900 42,500-45,000
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 44,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 46,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 44,000
General Foods 45,100
Gujarat Ambuja 44,000
Indian Rubber 44,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 45,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 44,000
Kriti Industries 44,500
Lakhmi Solvex 45,750
Mahakali 45,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 45,000
Prestige Foods 45,000
Premier proteins 44,500
Rama --
Ruchi 45,100
Vippy 44,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,600-65,700 65,000-65,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,900-66,000 65,300-65,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 68,700-68,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 68,900-69,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1190-1280 1180-1270
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1290 1280
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 41,000-41,050 38,700-38,750
Spot ( 48% protein) 41,100-41,150 38,800-38,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship