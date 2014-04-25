- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor arrivals. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling. - Soy meal prices also opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 42,000-44,900 41,000-44,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 42,500-45,000 41,500-44,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 170 42,000-44,900 42,500-45,000 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 44,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 46,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 44,000 General Foods 45,100 Gujarat Ambuja 44,000 Indian Rubber 44,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 45,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 44,000 Kriti Industries 44,500 Lakhmi Solvex 45,750 Mahakali 45,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 45,000 Prestige Foods 45,000 Premier proteins 44,500 Rama -- Ruchi 45,100 Vippy 44,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,600-65,700 65,000-65,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,900-66,000 65,300-65,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 68,700-68,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 68,900-69,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1190-1280 1180-1270 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1290 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 41,000-41,050 38,700-38,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 41,100-41,150 38,800-38,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship