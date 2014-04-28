- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor arrivals.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling.
- Soy meal prices also opened firm on better domestic demand.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 42,000-46,400 42,000-45,800
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 42,500-46,500 42,500-46,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 130 42,000-46,400 42,500-46,500
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 46,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 45,250
General Foods 46,500
Gujarat Ambuja 45,000
Indian Rubber 46,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 47,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 46,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 45,250
Lakhmi Solvex 47,250
Mahakali 46,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 46,500
Prestige Foods 46,500
Premier proteins 45,500
Rama 46,500
Ruchi 46,500
Vippy 45,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,000-66,100 65,600-65,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 65,900-66,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,000-70,100 69,200-69,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,200-70,300 69,400-69,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1190-1280 1190-1280
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1290 1290
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 44,000-44,050 42,500-42,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 44,100-44,150 42,600-42,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship