- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor arrivals. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling. - Soy meal prices also opened firm on better domestic demand. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 42,000-46,400 42,000-45,800 (Auction prices) Market delivery 42,500-46,500 42,500-46,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 130 42,000-46,400 42,500-46,500 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 46,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 45,250 General Foods 46,500 Gujarat Ambuja 45,000 Indian Rubber 46,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 47,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 46,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 45,250 Lakhmi Solvex 47,250 Mahakali 46,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 46,500 Prestige Foods 46,500 Premier proteins 45,500 Rama 46,500 Ruchi 46,500 Vippy 45,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,000-66,100 65,600-65,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 65,900-66,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,000-70,100 69,200-69,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,200-70,300 69,400-69,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1190-1280 1190-1280 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1290 1290 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 44,000-44,050 42,500-42,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 44,100-44,150 42,600-42,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship