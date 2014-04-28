* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil solvent prices were up further at closed on poor selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 42,000-46,400 42,000-46,400 42,000-45,800 (Auction prices) Market delivery 42,500-46,500 42,500-46,500 42,500-46,000 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 45,000-47,250 45,000-47,250 44,000-46,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 130 42,000-46,400 42,500-46,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,500-66,600 66,000-66,100 65,600-65,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,800-66,900 66,300-66,400 65,900-66,000 plant delivery# 70,000-70,100 70,000-70,100 69,200-69,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,200-70,300 70,200-70,300 69,400-69,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1190-1280 1190-1280 1190-1280 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1290 1290 1290 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 44,000-44,050 44,000-44,050 42,500-42,550 Spot (48% protein) 44,100-44,150 44,100-44,150 42,600-42,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship