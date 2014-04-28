* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil solvent prices were up further at closed on poor selling.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 42,000-46,400 42,000-46,400 42,000-45,800
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 42,500-46,500 42,500-46,500 42,500-46,000
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 45,000-47,250 45,000-47,250 44,000-46,500
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 130 42,000-46,400 42,500-46,500
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 66,500-66,600 66,000-66,100 65,600-65,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,800-66,900 66,300-66,400 65,900-66,000
plant delivery# 70,000-70,100 70,000-70,100 69,200-69,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,200-70,300 70,200-70,300 69,400-69,500
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1190-1280 1190-1280 1190-1280
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1290 1290 1290
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 44,000-44,050 44,000-44,050 42,500-42,550
Spot (48% protein) 44,100-44,150 44,100-44,150 42,600-42,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship