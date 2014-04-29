- Indore mandi closed today due to Amavasya. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling. - Soy meal prices also opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery Closed 42,000-46,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed 42,500-46,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore --- Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 46,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 47,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 46,000 General Foods 47,000 Gujarat Ambuja 46,000 Indian Rubber 47,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 47,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 46,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 44,000 Kriti Industries 46,000 Lakhmi Solvex 48,000 Mahakali 46,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 47,000 Prestige Foods 47,000 Premier proteins 45,500 Rama 46,500 Ruchi 47,000 Vippy 46,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,600-66,700 66,500-66,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,900-67,000 66,800-66,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,200-70,300 70,200-70,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,400-70,500 70,200-70,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1290 1190-1280 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1300 1290 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 44,000-44,050 44,000-44,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 44,100-44,150 44,100-44,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship