- Indore mandi closed today due to May day. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling. - Soy meal prices also opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery Closed 44,000-47,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed 44,500-47,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 47,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 46,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 46,500 General Foods 47,250 Gujarat Ambuja 46,000 Indian Rubber 46,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 47,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 47,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 47,000 Lakhmi Solvex 47,500 Mahakali 47,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 47,000 Prestige Foods 47,250 Premier proteins 46,000 Rama 47,000 Ruchi 47,250 Vippy 46,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,600-65,700 66,100-66,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,900-66,000 66,400-66,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,900-70,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 70,100-70,200 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1290 1200-1290 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1300 1300 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 43,800-43,850 44,000-44,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 43,900-43,950 44,100-44,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship