* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
* Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on increased selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 43,000-46,800 43,000-46,800
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 43,500-47,000 43,500-47,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 130 43,000-46,800 43,500-47,000
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 47,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 46,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 46,500
General Foods 47,300
Gujarat Ambuja 46,000
Indian Rubber 46,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 46,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 47,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 47,000
Lakhmi Solvex 47,000
Mahakali 47,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 47,000
Prestige Foods 47,000
Premier proteins 46,000
Rama 47,000
Ruchi 47,300
Vippy 46,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,600-65,700 65,800-65,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,900-66,000 66,100-66,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 69,200-69,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 69,400-69,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1290 1200-1290
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1300 1300
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 43,700-43,750 43,700-43,750
Spot ( 48% protein) 43,800-43,850 43,800-43,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship