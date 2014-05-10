- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 45,000-48,400 45,000-48,800 (Auction prices) Market delivery 45,500-48,500 45,500-49,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 170 45,000-48,400 45,500-48,500 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 47,250 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 47,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 46,750 General Foods 48,000 Gujarat Ambuja 46,750 Indian Rubber 46,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 47,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 47,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 47,250 Lakhmi Solvex 48,000 Mahakali 47,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 47,800 Prestige Foods 47,500 Premier proteins 46,500 Rama 48,000 Ruchi 48,000 Vippy 47,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,800-64,900 64,800-64,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,100-65,200 65,100-65,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,200-69,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,400-69,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1200-1290 1200-1290 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1300 1300 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 43,850-43,900 43,850-43,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 43,950-44,000 43,950-44,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship