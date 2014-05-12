- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices against better arrivals. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 44,000-47,900 44,000-48,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 44,500-48,000 44,500-48,200 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 280 44,000-48,000 44,500-48,200 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 47,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 47,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 46,500 General Foods 48,000 Gujarat Ambuja 46,250 Indian Rubber 46,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 47,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 47,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 47,250 Lakhmi Solvex 48,000 Mahakali 47,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 47,000 Prestige Foods 47,000 Premier proteins 47,000 Rama 47,500 Ruchi 48,000 Vippy 47,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,300-64,400 64,600-64,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,600-64,700 64,900-65,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 69,000-69,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 69,200-69,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1190-1270 1190-1280 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1280 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 43,500-43,550 43,850-43,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 43,600-43,650 43,950-44,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship