- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited arrivals. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 44,000-47,900 44,000-47,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 44,500-48,000 44,500-48,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 180 44,000-47,900 44,500-48,000 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 46,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 45,750 General Foods 47,500 Gujarat Ambuja 45,500 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 46,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 46,400 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 46,500 Lakhmi Solvex 47,500 Mahakali 47,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 46,000 Prestige Foods 46,250 Premier proteins 46,500 Rama 46,000 Ruchi 47,500 Vippy 46,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,600-64,700 64,600-64,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,900-65,000 64,900-65,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,700-68,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 68,900-69,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1190-1270 1190-1270 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1270 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 42,500-42,550 42,700-42,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 42,600-42,650 42,800-42,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship