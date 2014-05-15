- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited arrivals.
- Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 44,000-47,900 44,000-47,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 44,500-48,000 44,500-48,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 400 44,000-47,900 44,500-48,000
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 46,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 47,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 45,750
General Foods 47,500
Gujarat Ambuja 45,500
Indian Rubber 45,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 46,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 46,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 46,900
Lakhmi Solvex 47,500
Mahakali 47,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 46,000
Prestige Foods 46,500
Premier proteins 47,000
Rama 46,750
Ruchi 47,500
Vippy 46,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,600-64,700 64,600-64,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,900-65,000 64,900-65,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,700-68,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 68,900-69,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1190-1270 1190-1270
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1270 1270
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 42,000-42,050 42,500-42,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 42,100-42,150 42,600-42,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship