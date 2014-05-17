* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 43,000-45,000 43,000-45,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 43,500-45,200 43,500-45,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 230 43,000-45,000 43,500-45,200 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 45,500 Bajrang Extractions 44,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 47,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 44,900 General Foods 47,000 Gujarat Ambuja 45,000 Indian Rubber 45,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 46,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 45,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 46,500 Lakhmi Solvex 47,000 Mahakali 46,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 45,500 Prestige Foods 45,500 Premier proteins 46,000 Rama 46,500 Ruchi 47,000 Vippy 46,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,600-64,700 64,200-64,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,900-65,000 64,500-64,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,500-68,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 68,700-68,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1250 1190-1270 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1270 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 41,650-41,700 42,000-42,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 41,750-41,800 42,100-42,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship