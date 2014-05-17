* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 43,000-45,000 43,000-45,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 43,500-45,200 43,500-45,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 230 43,000-45,000 43,500-45,200
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 45,500
Bajrang Extractions 44,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 47,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 44,900
General Foods 47,000
Gujarat Ambuja 45,000
Indian Rubber 45,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 46,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 45,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 46,500
Lakhmi Solvex 47,000
Mahakali 46,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 45,500
Prestige Foods 45,500
Premier proteins 46,000
Rama 46,500
Ruchi 47,000
Vippy 46,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,600-64,700 64,200-64,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,900-65,000 64,500-64,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,500-68,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 68,700-68,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1250 1190-1270
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1270
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 41,650-41,700 42,000-42,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 41,750-41,800 42,100-42,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship