- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. - Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 44,000-46,500 43,000-45,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 44,500-46,700 43,500-45,200 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 210 44,000-46,500 44,500-46,700 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 45,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 47,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 45,000 General Foods 46,800 Gujarat Ambuja 45,000 Indian Rubber 44,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 46,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 45,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 46,500 Lakhmi Solvex 47,000 Mahakali 46,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 45,500 Prestige Foods 46,000 Premier proteins 46,000 Rama 46,250 Ruchi 46,800 Vippy 46,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,200-64,300 64,600-64,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,500-64,600 64,900-65,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,700-68,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,900-69,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1250 1180-1250 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 41,500-41,550 41,650-41,700 Spot ( 48% protein) 41,600-41,650 41,750-41,800 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship