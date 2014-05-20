* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against better selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 44,000-46,400 44,000-46,400 44,000-46,500 (Auction prices) Market delivery 44,500-46,500 44,500-46,500 44,500-46,700 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 44,500-46,750 44,500-46,750 44,750-47,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 170 44,000-46,500 44,500-46,700 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,600-63,700 64,000-64,100 64,000-64,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,900-64,000 64,300-64,400 64,300-64,400 plant delivery# 67,800-67,900 68,000-68,100 68,000-68,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,100-68,100 68,200-68,300 68,200-68,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1250 1180-1250 1180-1250 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 41,000-41,050 41,000-41,050 41,500-41,550 Spot (48% protein) 41,100-41,150 41,100-41,150 42,600-41,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship