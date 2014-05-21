- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 43,500-46,200 44,000-46,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 44,000-46,400 44,500-46,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 200 43,500-46,200 44,000-46,400
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 45,000
Bajrang Extractions 43,500
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 46,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 44,750
General Foods 46,000
Gujarat Ambuja 44,500
Indian Rubber 44,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 45,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 45,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 45,000
Lakhmi Solvex 45,800
Mahakali 45,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 45,500
Prestige Foods 45,500
Premier proteins --
Rama 45,750
Ruchi 46,000
Vippy 45,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,200-63,300 63,600-63,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,500-63,600 63,900-64,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,500-67,600 67,800-67,900
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,700-67,800 68,000-68,100
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1250 1180-1250
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 41,350-41,400 41,000-41,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 41,450-41,500 41,100-41,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship