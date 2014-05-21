- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling. - Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 43,500-46,200 44,000-46,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 44,000-46,400 44,500-46,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 200 43,500-46,200 44,000-46,400 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 45,000 Bajrang Extractions 43,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 46,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 44,750 General Foods 46,000 Gujarat Ambuja 44,500 Indian Rubber 44,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 45,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 45,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 45,000 Lakhmi Solvex 45,800 Mahakali 45,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 45,500 Prestige Foods 45,500 Premier proteins -- Rama 45,750 Ruchi 46,000 Vippy 45,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,200-63,300 63,600-63,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,500-63,600 63,900-64,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,500-67,600 67,800-67,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,700-67,800 68,000-68,100 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1180-1250 1180-1250 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1260 1260 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 41,350-41,400 41,000-41,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 41,450-41,500 41,100-41,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship