- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support at
lower prices.
- Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 43,500-46,500 43,500-46,200
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 44,000-46,700 44,000-46,400
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 250 43,500-46,500 44,000-46,700
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 45,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 47,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 45,000
General Foods 46,100
Gujarat Ambuja 44,500
Indian Rubber 45,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 45,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 45,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 45,750
Lakhmi Solvex 46,500
Mahakali 46,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 46,000
Prestige Foods 45,500
Premier proteins 46,000
Rama 46,000
Ruchi 46,100
Vippy 45,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,600-62,700 62,600-62,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,900-63,000 62,900-63,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,200-67,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,400-67,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1180-1250
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1260
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 41,500-41,550 41,350-41,400
Spot ( 48% protein) 41,600-41,650 41,450-41,500
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship