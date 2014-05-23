BRIEF-India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitments for Jan 27 bond auction
* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 480 million rupees for 2022 bonds
- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availabulity's. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support. - Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 44,000-47,000 43,500-46,500 (Auction prices) Market delivery 44,500-47,500 44,000-46,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 230 44,000-47,000 44,500-47,500 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 45,500 Bajrang Extractions 44,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 47,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 45,250 General Foods 46,500 Gujarat Ambuja 44,500 Indian Rubber 45,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 46,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 46,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 45,250 Lakhmi Solvex 46,500 Mahakali 46,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 46,500 Prestige Foods 46,000 Premier proteins 46,000 Rama 46,500 Ruchi 46,500 Vippy 46,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,500-62,600 62,500-62,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,800-62,900 62,800-62,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,700-66,800 66,700-66,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,900-67,000 66,900-67,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1170-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 42,000-42,050 41,500-41,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 42,100-42,150 41,600-41,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 480 million rupees for 2022 bonds
* Concerns over Trump's protectionist stance dent dollar * Market awaits details on possible U.S. fiscal stimulus * Won rises to highest in nearly 7 weeks * Taiwan dollar and Thai baht hit multi-month highs (Adds text, updates prices) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Jan 24 Asian currencies rose on Tuesday, as the dollar was dented by concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist trade stance and investors awaited more details on his fiscal policy plans
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/02.50 03.57% 02.68% 04.02% (Jan 23) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.68% 02.68% 02.68% -------------------------------------------------------