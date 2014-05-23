* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were firm at closed on better buying support against poor
selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 44,000-47,000 44,000-47,000 43,500-46,500
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 44,500-47,500 44,500-47,500 44,000-46,700
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 44,000-47,000 44,000-47,000 44,500-47,000
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 230 44,000-47,000 44,500-47,500
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 62,800-62,900 62,500-62,600 62,500-62,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,100-63,200 62,800-62,900 62,800-62,900
plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 66,700-66,800 66,700-66,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 66,900-67,000 66,900-67,000
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1170-1240 1170-1240
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 41,500-41,550 41,500-41,550 41,500-41,550
Spot (48% protein) 41,600-41,650 41,600-41,650 41,600-41,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship