- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 44,000-47,000 44,000-47,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 44,500-47,500 44,500-47,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 220 44,000-47,000 44,500-47,500 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 45,000 Bajrang Extractions 44,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 47,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 45,000 General Foods 46,500 Gujarat Ambuja 44,500 Indian Rubber 45,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 46,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 46,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 45,000 Lakhmi Solvex 46,000 Mahakali 46,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 46,000 Prestige Foods 46,000 Premier proteins 46,000 Rama 46,250 Ruchi 46,500 Vippy 46,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,800-62,900 62,800-62,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,100-63,200 63,100-63,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,200-67,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,400-67,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1170-1240 1170-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 42,000-42,050 42,000-42,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 42,100-42,150 42,100-41,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship