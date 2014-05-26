- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 44,000-46,000 44,000-47,000
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 44,500-46,500 44,500-47,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 220 44,000-46,000 44,500-46,500
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 45,000
Bajrang Extractions 44,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill 46,000
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 46,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 45,000
General Foods 46,500
Gujarat Ambuja 44,000
Indian Rubber 45,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 46,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 45,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 45,000
Lakhmi Solvex 46,000
Mahakali 46,450
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 45,500
Prestige Foods 45,500
Premier proteins --
Rama 46,250
Ruchi 46,500
Vippy 45,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,100-62,200 62,500-62,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,400-62,500 62,800-62,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,700-66,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,900-67,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1230 1170-1240
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 41,900-41,950 42,000-42,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 42,000-42,050 42,100-41,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship