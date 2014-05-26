- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 44,000-46,000 44,000-47,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 44,500-46,500 44,500-47,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 220 44,000-46,000 44,500-46,500 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 45,000 Bajrang Extractions 44,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill 46,000 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 46,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 45,000 General Foods 46,500 Gujarat Ambuja 44,000 Indian Rubber 45,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 46,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 45,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 45,000 Lakhmi Solvex 46,000 Mahakali 46,450 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 45,500 Prestige Foods 45,500 Premier proteins -- Rama 46,250 Ruchi 46,500 Vippy 45,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,100-62,200 62,500-62,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,400-62,500 62,800-62,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,700-66,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,900-67,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1230 1170-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 41,900-41,950 42,000-42,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 42,000-42,050 42,100-41,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship