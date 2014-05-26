* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil solvent prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against better selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 44,000-46,000 44,000-46,000 44,000-47,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 44,500-46,500 44,500-46,500 44,500-47,500 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 44,000-46,500 44,000-46,500 44,500-47,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 220 44,000-46,000 44,500-46,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,600-61,700 62,100-62,200 62,500-62,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,900-62,000 62,400-62,500 62,800-62,900 plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,200-66,300 66,700-66,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,400-66,500 66,900-67,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1230 1160-1230 1170-1240 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 41,900-41,950 41,900-41,950 42,000-42,050 Spot (48% protein) 42,000-42,050 42,000-42,050 42,100-42,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship