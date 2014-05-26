* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil solvent prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against
better selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 44,000-46,000 44,000-46,000 44,000-47,000
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 44,500-46,500 44,500-46,500 44,500-47,500
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 44,000-46,500 44,000-46,500 44,500-47,000
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 220 44,000-46,000 44,500-46,500
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 61,600-61,700 62,100-62,200 62,500-62,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,900-62,000 62,400-62,500 62,800-62,900
plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,200-66,300 66,700-66,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,400-66,500 66,900-67,000
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1230 1160-1230 1170-1240
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 41,900-41,950 41,900-41,950 42,000-42,050
Spot (48% protein) 42,000-42,050 42,000-42,050 42,100-42,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship