- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil refined prices opened weak on increased selling against poor buying support. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 43,000-45,750 44,000-46,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 43,500-46,000 44,500-46,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 200 43,000-45,750 43,500-46,000 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 44,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 44,000 General Foods 45,250 Gujarat Ambuja 44,000 Indian Rubber 44,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 44,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 44,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 43,000 Kriti Industries 44,250 Lakhmi Solvex -- Mahakali 44,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 44,250 Prestige Foods 44,000 Premier proteins 45,000 Rama 45,000 Ruchi 45,250 Vippy 44,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,600-61,700 61,600-61,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,900-62,000 61,900-62,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,700-65,800 66,200-66,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,900-66,000 66,400-66,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1230 1160-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 41,000-41,050 41,900-41,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 41,100-41,150 42,000-42,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship