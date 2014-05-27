* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 43,000-45,750 43,000-45,750 44,000-46,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 43,500-46,000 43,500-46,000 44,500-46,500 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 43,000-45,250 43,000-45,250 44,000-46,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 200 43,000-45,750 43,500-46,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,600-61,700 61,600-61,700 61,600-61,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,900-62,000 61,900-62,000 61,900-62,000 plant delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,700-65,800 66,200-66,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,900-66,000 65,900-66,000 66,400-66,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1230 1160-1230 1160-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 41,000-41,050 41,000-41,050 41,900-41,950 Spot (48% protein) 41,100-41,150 41,100-41,150 42,000-42,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside