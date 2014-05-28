- Indore mandi closed today due to Amavasya. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited selling at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery Closed 43,000-45,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed 43,500-46,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 43,500 Bajrang Extractions 43,750 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 45,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 44,000 General Foods 45,250 Gujarat Ambuja 44,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 44,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 44,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 43,000 Kriti Industries 44,000 Lakhmi Solvex -- Mahakali 44,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex -- Prestige Foods 44,000 Premier proteins 45,000 Rama 44,500 Ruchi 45,250 Vippy 44,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,600-61,700 61,600-61,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,900-62,000 61,900-62,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,700-65,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,900-66,000 65,900-66,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1160-1230 1160-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,800-40,850 41,000-41,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 40,900-40,950 41,100-41,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship