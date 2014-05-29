- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on better selling against poor buying support.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 42,000-44,750 43,000-45,750
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 42,500-45,000 43,500-46,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 280 42,000-44,750 42,500-45,000
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 43,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 45,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 44,250
General Foods 45,250
Gujarat Ambuja 43,000
Indian Rubber 43,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 44,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 44,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 43,000
Kriti Industries 43,250
Lakhmi Solvex 44,000
Mahakali 44,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex --
Prestige Foods 44,000
Premier proteins 45,000
Rama 44,000
Ruchi 45,250
Vippy 44,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,200-61,300 61,600-61,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,500-61,600 61,900-62,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,700-65,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,400-65,500 65,900-66,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1220 1160-1230
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,700-40,750 40,800-40,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 40,800-40,850 40,900-40,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship