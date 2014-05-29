- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened weak on better selling against poor buying support. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 42,000-44,750 43,000-45,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 42,500-45,000 43,500-46,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 280 42,000-44,750 42,500-45,000 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 43,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 45,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 44,250 General Foods 45,250 Gujarat Ambuja 43,000 Indian Rubber 43,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 44,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 44,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 43,000 Kriti Industries 43,250 Lakhmi Solvex 44,000 Mahakali 44,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex -- Prestige Foods 44,000 Premier proteins 45,000 Rama 44,000 Ruchi 45,250 Vippy 44,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,200-61,300 61,600-61,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,500-61,600 61,900-62,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,700-65,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,400-65,500 65,900-66,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1220 1160-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,700-40,750 40,800-40,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 40,800-40,850 40,900-40,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship