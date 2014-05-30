* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support against
better selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 42,000-44,750 42,000-44,750 42,000-44,750
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 42,500-45,000 42,500-45,000 42,500-45,000
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 43,000-45,650 43,000-45,650 43,000-45,250
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 200 42,000-44,750 42,500-45,000
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 60,700-60,800 60,900-61,000 61,200-61,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,900-61,000 61,200-61,300 61,500-62,600
plant delivery# 64,700-64,800 65,000-65,100 65,200-65,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,900-65,000 65,200-65,300 65,400-65,500
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1220 1150-1220 1150-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,700-40,750 40,700-40,750 40,700-40,750
Spot (48% protein) 40,800-40,850 40,800-40,850 40,800-40,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship