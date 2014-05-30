* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support against better selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 42,000-44,750 42,000-44,750 42,000-44,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 42,500-45,000 42,500-45,000 42,500-45,000 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 43,000-45,650 43,000-45,650 43,000-45,250 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 200 42,000-44,750 42,500-45,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,700-60,800 60,900-61,000 61,200-61,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,900-61,000 61,200-61,300 61,500-62,600 plant delivery# 64,700-64,800 65,000-65,100 65,200-65,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,900-65,000 65,200-65,300 65,400-65,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1220 1150-1220 1150-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,700-40,750 40,700-40,750 40,700-40,750 Spot (48% protein) 40,800-40,850 40,800-40,850 40,800-40,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship