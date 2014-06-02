* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 42,000-44,250 42,000-44,500 (Auction prices) Market delivery 42,500-44,500 42,500-44,750 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 180 42,000-44,250 42,500-44,500 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 42,500 Bajrang Extractions 43,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 44,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 42,750 General Foods 44,400 Gujarat Ambuja 42,500 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 43,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils -- Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 42,500 Kriti Industries 43,000 Lakhmi Solvex -- Mahakali 43,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 43,000 Prestige Foods 43,000 Premier proteins 44,000 Rama 43,000 Ruchi 44,400 Vippy 43,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 59,600-59,700 60,100-60,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 59,900-60,000 60,400-60,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,700-63,800 64,200-64,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,900-64,000 64,400-64,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1150-1220 1150-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 40,000-40,050 40,500-40,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 40,100-40,150 40,600-40,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship