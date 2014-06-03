* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against better selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 40,000-42,750 40,000-42,750 42,000-44,250 (Auction prices) Market delivery 40,500-43,000 40,500-43,000 42,500-44,500 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 41,000-44,000 41,000-44,000 42,500-44,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 200 40,000-42,750 40,500-43,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 59,200-59,300 59,600-59,700 59,600-59,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 59,500-59,600 59,900-60,000 59,900-60,000 plant delivery# 63,200-63,300 63,700-63,800 63,700-63,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,400-63,500 63,900-64,000 63,900-64,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 1150-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1220 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 39,700-39,750 39,700-39,750 40,000-40,050 Spot (48% protein) 39,800-39,850 39,800-39,850 40,100-40,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship