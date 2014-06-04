* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 40,000-42,750 40,000-42,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 40,500-43,000 40,500-43,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 200 40,000-42,750 40,500-43,000 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 41,250 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 44,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 42,250 General Foods 43,000 Gujarat Ambuja 41,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 41,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 41,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 41,000 Kriti Industries 41,500 Lakhmi Solvex -- Mahakali 42,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 42,500 Prestige Foods 42,250 Premier proteins 43,000 Rama 41,500 Ruchi 43,000 Vippy 41,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 59,900-60,000 59,200-59,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,100-60,200 59,500-59,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,700-63,800 63,200-63,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,900-64,000 63,400-63,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 39,700-39,750 39,700-39,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 39,800-39,850 39,800-39,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship