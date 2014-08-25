* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on better selling against poor buying support. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 36,000-38,250 36,000-38,250 (Auction prices) Market delivery 36,500-38,500 36,500-38,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 230 36,000-38,250 36,500-38,500 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 37,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,500 General Foods 38,000 Gujarat Ambuja 36,500 Indian Rubber 36,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 36,500 Kriti Industries 36,500 Lakhmi Solvex -- Mahakali 37,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 37,800 Prestige Foods 37,800 Premier proteins 38,000 Rama 36,500 Ruchi 38,000 Vippy 37,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 54,600-54,700 55,100-55,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 54,900-55,000 55,400-55,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 58,500-58,600 58,700-58,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 58,700-58,800 58,900-59,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1180 1110-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1190 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,500-34,550 34,500-34,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 34,600-34,650 34,600-34,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship