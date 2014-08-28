* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at5 higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 35,000-37,750 35,000-37,750
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 35,500-38,000 35,500-38,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 330 35,000-37,750 35,500-38,000
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 36,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 36,750
General Foods 37,750
Gujarat Ambuja 35,000
Indian Rubber 36,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 36,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 36,000
Kriti Industries 36,250
Lakhmi Solvex --
Mahakali 37,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 37,000
Prestige Foods 37,000
Premier proteins 37,250
Rama 36,000
Ruchi 37,750
Vippy 37,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,100-55,200 55,100-55,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 55,400-55,500 55,400-55,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,500-59,600 59,500-59,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,700-59,800 59,700-59,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1180 1110-1180
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1190
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,000-34,050 34,000-34,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 34,100-34,150 34,100-34,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship