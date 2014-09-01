BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank March qtr profit up about 6 pct
* March quarter net profit 521.6 million rupees versus 490.7 million rupees last year
- Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today poor availability's. - Soy oil refined prices opened steady on limited buying support at5 higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on porr buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 35,000-38,250 35,000-37,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 35,500-38,500 35,500-38,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 200 35,000-38,250 35,500-38,500 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 36,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 36,750 General Foods 37,750 Gujarat Ambuja 35,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 36,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 36,000 Kriti Industries 36,000 Lakhmi Solvex -- Mahakali 37,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 37,000 Prestige Foods 37,000 Premier proteins 37,000 Rama 36,000 Ruchi 37,750 Vippy 36,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 54,600-54,700 54,600-54,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 54,900-55,000 54,900-55,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 58,700-58,800 58,700-58,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 58,900-59,000 58,900-59,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1180 1110-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1190 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,700-33,750 34,000-34,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,800-33,850 34,100-34,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
* March quarter net profit 521.6 million rupees versus 490.7 million rupees last year
MUMBAI, April 26 The initial public offering of exchange operator NSE Ltd will "take some time" after the company disclosed potential instances of unfair access by some brokers to its servers, the new chairman of India's capital markets regulator said on Wednesday.