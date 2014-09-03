* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on po0r buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 33,000-35,250 34,500-36,250 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,500-35,500 35,000-36,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 380 33,000-35,250 33,500-35,500 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 35,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,000 General Foods 34,750 Gujarat Ambuja 34,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 35,000 Kriti Industries 35,000 Lakhmi Solvex -- Mahakali 35,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 35,500 Prestige Foods 35,500 Premier proteins 35,000 Rama 35,000 Ruchi 34,750 Vippy 35,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 54,100-54,200 53,600-53,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 54,400-54,500 53,900-54,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 58,500-58,600 58,200-58,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 58,700-58,800 58,400-58,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1180 1110-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1190 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,850-32,900 33,000-33,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,950-33,000 33,100-33,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship