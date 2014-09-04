- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support. - Soy meal prices opened weak on po0r buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 32,000-34,750 33,000-35,250 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,500-35,000 33,500-35,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 400 32,000-34,750 32,500-35,000 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 34,750 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,750 General Foods 34,750 Gujarat Ambuja 34,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 34,000 Kriti Industries 34,500 Lakhmi Solvex 32,000 Mahakali 34,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 35,500 Prestige Foods 35,250 Premier proteins 35,000 Rama 34,500 Ruchi 34,750 Vippy 34,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 53,100-53,200 53,100-53,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 53,400-53,500 53,400-53,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 58,200-58,300 58,200-58,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 58,400-58,500 58,400-58,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1180 1110-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1190 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,750-32,800 32,850-32,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,850-32,900 32,950-33,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship